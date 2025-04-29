Ebang International Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2024

SINGAPORE, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ebang International Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EBON, the “Company,” “we” or “our”), today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.Gain from disposal of subsidiariesFor investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ebang International Holdings Inc.

Email: [email protected] BALANCE SHEETS

(Stated in US dollars)20242023CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Stated in US dollars)December 31,2024December 31,2023December 31,2022

(GlobeNewsWire)