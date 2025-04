SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clearway Energy Group (“Clearway”) has signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Microsoft for the 335 megawatt (MW) Mount Storm wind farm located in Grant County, West Virginia. Mount Storm will support Microsoft’s sustainability and decarbonization goals by generating carbon-free energy.Zadie Oleksiw

