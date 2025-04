Detroit, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE), Michigan’s largest producer of and investor in renewable energy, announced that construction has been completed at Pine River Solar Park during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the site today. Located in mid-Michigan’s Pine River Township, the 80-megawatt renewable energy development has more than 180,000 solar panels and will generate enough clean energy to power nearly 20,000 homes.

(GlobeNewsWire)