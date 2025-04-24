Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

WILMINGTON, N.C., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: LOB) (“Live Oak” or “the Company”) today reported first quarter of 2025 net income attributable to the Company of $9.7 million, or $0.21 per diluted share.International: +1 646.564.2877

Pass Code: None RequiredRegistration: Name and Email Required

Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

(2) Quarterly net charge-offs as a percentage of quarterly average loans and leases held for investment, annualized.

(3) Loans and leases at historical cost only (excludes loans measured at fair value).

(4) Loans accounted for under the fair value option only (excludes loans and leases carried at historical cost).

Quarterly Average Balances and Net Interest Margin(Dollars in thousands)March 31, 2025December 31, 2024BalanceYield/RateBalanceYield/RateGAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation(Dollars in thousands)

