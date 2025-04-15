Cancer Treatment Revolutionized by Cellular Engineering, and Nanotechnology Redefined by Carbon Nanotubes: Success of Scientists from Canada & Japan Honored by King Faisal Prize

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — During the 47th session of the King Faisal Prize on April 14, exceptional accomplishments in the fields of cellular engineering and nanotechnology were honored. Professor Michel Sadelain was awarded the Medicine Prize for his groundbreaking contributions to Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, a revolutionary cancer treatment that has transformed immunotherapy and inspired advancements in regenerative medicine. Professor Sumio Iijima received the Science Prize for his pioneering discovery of carbon nanotubes, which has redefined nanotechnology and enabled innovations across materials science, electronics, and medicine.

(GlobeNewsWire)