Life DeFi Secures Quantum Fintech Group as Investor, Announces Rebranding to Flashy Finance and Partnership with the Lif3 Ecosystem

Toronto, Canada , April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Life DeFi, a leading provider of decentralized finance (DeFi) infrastructure, is excited to announce a financing round led by Quantum Fintech Group, a distinguished investor in the fintech and blockchain space, and a partnership with Lif3, an emerging layer one blockchain protocol. This strategic alliance brings together the complementary strengths of Life DeFi, Flashy Cash, and Lif3, providing a strong foundation for the next phase of growth and innovation in the Lif3 protocol decentralized finance ecosystem.

