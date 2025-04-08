FYLD and Bravo Target Safety Partner to Enhance Field Safety and Productivity Across Industrial Worksites

DENVER and CALGARY, Alberta, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FYLD, the AI-powered work execution platform transforming field operations across the energy, utilities, and industrial sectors, today announced a strategic partnership with Bravo Target Safety, a leading provider of industrial safety, occupational health and safety consulting services in Canada. Bravo Target Safety will integrate FYLD’s platform into its operations, equipping its teams with cutting-edge tools to enhance safety, drive efficiency, and optimize productivity across high-risk worksites.FYLD is a next-generation AI-powered work execution platform that empowers frontline teams to work smarter, safer, and more efficiently. Founded through a collaboration between SGN, Boston Consulting Group’s BCG X, and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, FYLD leverages predictive intelligence, real-time visibility, and agentic AI to revolutionize field operations. With proven success across utilities, construction, and infrastructure sectors, FYLD enables organizations to enhance operational excellence, ensure safety compliance, and drive productivity.Bravo Target Safety is one of Canada’s leading providers of industrial safety, occupational health and safety consulting services. With a focus on protecting people and optimising operations, Bravo delivers innovative solutions in safety management, emergency response, and workforce safety. Headquartered in Calgary, Bravo Target Safety serves customers across Canada, ensuring projects are executed with the highest standards of safety, compliance, and efficiency.

