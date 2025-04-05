SunRocket Capital and Novel Energy Solutions Strengthen Partnership with New Project Financing

MIAMI, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SunRocket Capital, a structured finance partner to solar developers, is pleased to announce the closing of financing for a ground-mount community solar installation in Sidney, Maine (ME) with Novel Energy Solutions. The 1.93 MW (DC) project is in development and has qualified for Renewable Energy Credits (REC’s) and is the fifth Novel Energy Solutions project that SunRocket Capital has funded within the last several months.SunRocket Capital is a leading private lender specializing in financing commercial, industrial, and community solar projects. Led by an experienced team in solar development and structured finance, SunRocket Capital is dedicated to advancing sustainable initiatives by serving as a preferred capital source, including serving as a resource for tax equity investments as necessary, for developers and EPCs. The company’s core structured credit solution (SolarC2P™) is designed to support solar projects at or near NTP (Notice to Proceed), which is the time in a project’s life cycle when developers are prepared to purchase and install solar assets. Upon reaching commercial operation date (COD), developers benefit from a seamless conversion to term debt within the same loan structure, facilitating long-term ownership, operation, and portfolio-building.Novel Energy Solutions is a growing solar development company headquartered in St. Paul, MN. The company was born out of a multi-generational farming family, leveraging this background and extensive relationship with farmers and landowners to acquire and develop solar sites within Minnesota that participate in the Xcel community solar program.

