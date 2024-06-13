Clean Power Alliance Launches 2024 Clean Energy and Reliability Request for Offers Solicitation

Los Angeles, California, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clean Power Alliance (CPA), the fourth largest electricity provider in California, has launched its 2024 Clean Energy and Reliability Request for Offers (RFO). The RFO solicits competitive proposals to better allow CPA to meet its various energy portfolio needs, while also complying with California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) Procurement Orders and Resource Adequacy (RA) requirements.Founded in 2017, Clean Power Alliance is the locally operated not-for-profit electricity provider for 33 cities across Los Angeles County and Ventura County, as well as the unincorporated areas of both counties. CPA is the fourth largest electricity provider in California and the number one green power provider in the United States. CPA serves approximately three million residents and businesses providing clean renewable energy at competitive rates. To view CPA’s 2023 Impact Report, click here. For complete information regarding CPA visit www.cleanpoweralliance.org.

