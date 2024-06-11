Edf: EDF announces the success of its senior green multi tranche bond issue for a nominal amount of 3 billion euros

EDF announces the success of its senior green multi tranche bond issue for a nominal amount of 3 billion eurosThe EDF Group is a key player in the energy transition, as an integrated energy operator engaged in all aspects of the energy business: power generation, distribution, trading, energy sales and energy services. The Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, with a low carbon output of 434TWh, a diverse generation mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support the energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être

(1) The Framework is available in the Sustainable Finance section of EDF’s website

(GlobeNewsWire)