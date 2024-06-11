Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Vattenfall awarded IJmuiden Ver Beta offshore wind farm 

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Two major offshore wind developers join forces: Vattenfall, one of Europe’s leading energy companies, and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, a global leader in renewable energy investments. Both parties have a strong track record in developing, constructing and operating offshore wind projects. The portfolio of the two companies combined includes multiple wind farms globally.

Zeevonk concerns the realization of a 2 GW offshore wind farm, 50 MWp floating offshore solar farm and a large-scale electrolyser. The new electrolyser will be built at the Maasvlakte which will produce green hydrogen, which can help to decarbonise industries and transport. Green hydrogen will play a key role in replacing fossil fuels and feedstock in hard to abate sectors.Vattenfall aims to be net zero in 2040. Its climate targets are approved by the Science Based Targets initiative to help keep global warming at a maximum of 1.5 degrees Celsius. Vattenfall strives towards Net Positive Impact on Biodiversity in 2030 and is proud to be highly ranked for its sustainability performance by a number of ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) rating agencies. This year, CDP ranked Vattenfall in the top 2% of all rated companies, and Ecovadis awarded a Platinum Standard again.Zeevonk is a joint venture in which Vattenfall and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), through its Energy Transition Fund I, have joined forces for the purpose of developing, constructing and operating the IJmuiden Ver Beta offshore wind farm and the large-scale electrolyser. CIP will be working with Copenhagen Offshore Partners, it’s exclusive offshore wind development partner.Founded in 2012, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S (CIP) today is the world’s largest dedicated fund manager within greenfield renewable energy investments and a global leader in offshore wind. The funds managed by CIP focus on investments in offshore and onshore wind, solar PV, biomass and energy-from-waste, transmission and distribution, reserve capacity, storage, advanced bioenergy, and Power-to-X. This includes the largest dedicated greenfield green hydrogen fund worldwide, Copenhagen Infrastructure Energy Transition Fund I (CI ETF I). CI ETF I has built a market leading portfolio of Power-to-X projects, with around 6.5 GW of electrolyser capacity in its development portfolio globally.Vattenfall is a leading European energy company, which for more than 100 years has electrified industries, supplied energy to people’s homes and modernised people’s way of living through innovation and collaboration. We work to enable the fossil freedom that drives society forward. We are committed to building a future where everyone can choose fossil free ways to move, make and live. Our goal is net zero emissions in our entire value chain by 2040 at the latest. We employ approximately 20,000 people, have around 14 million customers and operate mainly in Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and the UK. Across these markets, Vattenfall operates 13 offshore wind farms with a total capacity of 4.5GW, including Hollandse Kust Zuid, the first subsidy-free offshore wind farm. Vattenfall is fully owned by the Swedish state.

(GlobeNewsWire)