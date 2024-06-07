Hitachi Energy joins US DOE’s ‘H2@Scale in Texas and Beyond Project’ to advance the production and use of renewable hydrogen

Raleigh, North Carolina, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hitachi Energy has joined the US Department of Energy’s ‘H2@Scale in Texas and Beyond’ initiative with GTI Energy, Frontier Energy, The University of Texas Austin, and other industry stakeholders and partners. For the project, Hitachi Energy is contributing its market-leading expertise in integrating utility-scale renewable energy sources with power grids and managing and orchestrating a variety of energy sources.https://www.hitachienergy.com

