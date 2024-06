VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Element Global, Inc. (OTC: ELGL) ($ELGL) announces it has retained Richard (“Rick”) Jones of Jones & Haley, P.C., a seasoned securities lawyer and former SEC Staff attorney, to assist the Company with its plan to upgrade its listing designation on OTC Markets www.elementglobal.com [email protected]757-306-6090https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7dbb78ce-c3fe-477b-8fe7-dd68c18060b4

(GlobeNewsWire)