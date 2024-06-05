The Catholic University of America Champions Sustainable Future with a Community Solar Project by Standard Solar

Washington, D. C., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — During a “Powering On” ceremony yesterday, The Catholic University of AmericaDeveloped in collaboration with Standard SolarSpeakers at the celebration event included Peter Kilpatrick, Catholic University President; Scott Wiater, President & CEO, Standard Solar; Nicole Steele, Senior Advisor for Equity and Workforce at the U.S. Department of Energy, Solar Energy Technologies Office; Jack McDougle, President and CEO of the Greater Washington Board of Trade; and Steve Farole, President of the Brookland Neighborhood Civic Association (BNCA).

Situated in the heart of Washington, D.C., the West Campus Solar Array will be fully operational this summer. Plans had been in the works to turn part of the little-used 40-acre parcel of land into a parking lot, but instead, it will now host a field of 42 rows of solar panels that provide 10,000 megawatt (MWh) hours of power to the university and the community.

This groundbreaking project underscores the university’s continued commitment to innovative and sustainable energy solutions, positioning it as a leader in renewable energy within the district, the broader D.C.-Maryland-Virginia region and internationally.

“This West Campus solar farm project is not just a renewable energy venture; it’s a testament to The Catholic University of America’s dedication to creating a sustainable future for our nation and world,” said President Peter Kilpatrick, Catholic University. “As we illuminate our campus with clean energy, we also enlighten minds through education and invite the community to join us on this transformative journey toward a greener and more sustainable world.”

Key features of the project include:“Given our university’s location in the heart of Washington, D.C., we are deeply committed to serving as responsible stewards of the Earth,” said Robert Specter, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer & University Treasurer. “Our aim is to earnestly support the clean energy and energy-efficiency goals advocated by our elected officials.”

This initiative is already part of the University’s comprehensive sustainability plan, as noted in this recent CatholicU magazine articleRecognized globally for its sustainability efforts, Catholic University was one of the first universities to sign on to the Laudato Si Action Platform and has been featured in the Princeton Review’s Guide to Green Colleges for four consecutive years.Standard Solar is powering the nation’s energy transformation – channeling its project development capabilities, financial strength and technical expertise to deliver the benefits of solar and solar + storage to businesses and institutions, farms, governments, communities, and utilities. Building on 20 years of sustainable growth and in-house and tax equity investment capital, Standard Solar is a national leader in developing, funding and long-term ownership and operation of commercial and community solar assets. Recognized as an established financial partner with immediate, deep resources, the company owns and operates more than 350 megawatts of solar across the United States. Based in Rockville, Maryland, Standard Solar is a portfolio company of Brookfield, one of the world’s largest owners and operators of renewable power and climate transition assets. Learn more at standardsolar.com

