Wilmington, Delaware, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Flexible pipes, also known as flexible risers or flexible flowlines, are essential components in offshore oil and gas production systems. Unlike rigid pipes, which are inflexible and susceptible to damage in harsh environments, flexible pipes are designed to withstand high pressures, extreme temperatures, and complex seabed conditions while allowing for movement due to waves, currents, and thermal expansion.

(GlobeNewsWire)