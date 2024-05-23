Quidnet Energy Announces 300 MW Strategic Partnership and $10M Investment from Hunt Energy Network

HOUSTON, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quidnet EnergyHouston-based Quidnet Energy is an energy storage company that uses subsurface rock layers as a sustainable natural resource. Quidnet Energy’s patented Geomechanical Energy Storage technology utilizes excess energy to store water beneath ground under pressure, delivering that energy later to support the grid at a fraction of the cost of lithium-ion batteries and for much longer durations. Visit www.quidnetenergy.com to learn more.Hunt Energy Network is a Dallas-based developer and operator of distributed energy resources. The company utilizes its TraDER platform to site distributed energy resources, integrate those resources into competitive markets, and operate those resources as optimized portfolios. HEN was created and incubated within Hunt Energy Enterprises, Hunt’s energy technology venture business unit. It is part of a larger privately-owned group of companies managed by the Ray L. Hunt family that engages in oil and gas exploration, refining, power, real estate, ranching and private equity investments. For more information, visit www.huntenergynetwork.com.Dallas-based Hunt Energy is a leading energy company with a diverse portfolio in the energy sector, including traditional energy, power generation, power transmission and electricity storage. Hunt Energy Network, its energy storage division, focuses on developing and deploying cutting-edge energy storage technologies to support the clean energy transition. With a global presence and commitment to innovation, Hunt Energy is dedicated to promoting a sustainable and secure energy future. For more information, visit www.huntenergy.com.Justin Williams

Trevi Communications for Quidnet Energy

[email protected]

+1 (978) 539-7157

(GlobeNewsWire)