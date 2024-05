CALGARY, Alberta, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TransAlta Corporation (“TransAlta” or the “Company”) (TSX: TA) (NYSE: TAC) announced today that the 200 MW Horizon Hill Wind Project (“Horizon Hill”), located in Logan County, Oklahoma, has achieved commercial operation. The facility is fully contracted to Meta Platforms Inc. (“Meta”), which is receiving both clean electricity and environmental attributes from the new facility.

(GlobeNewsWire)