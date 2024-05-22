ClimateRock Appoints Dariusz Sliwinski to the Board of Directors

LONDON, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ClimateRock (NASDAQ: CLRC) (“ClimateRock” or the “Company”), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, announced today the appointment of Dariusz Sliwinski as an independent member to its Board of Directors, effective May 20, 2024. Concurrently, Mr. Sliwinski was appointed as a member and Chairman of the Audit Committee and to serve on the Company’s Special Committee, the Compensation Committee, and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

