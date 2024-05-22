BioPower Operations Corporation d/b/a as HyFi Corp., Announces that it Seeks New Auditors after SEC permanently shut down its auditor BF Borgers

Aventura, Florida, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioPower Operations Corporation (OTC Pink: BOPO) d/b/a as HyFi Corp., today announced that it is reviewing new auditors. On May 3, 2024, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) announced that it had settled charges against BF Borgers CPA PC (“BF Borgers”). As part of the settlement, BF Borgers agreed to a permanent ban on appearing or practicing before the SEC. The SEC further reported that approximately 500 OTC companies had been defrauded by Borgers including Trump Media.

