Plug Signs 3 GW BEDP Contract with Allied Green Ammonia for Electrolyzer Project in Australia

LATHAM, N.Y., May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the green hydrogen economy, announced the signing of a Basic Engineering and Design Package (BEDP) with Allied Green Ammonia (AGA), an Australian company focused on green ammonia production, for a three-gigawatt (GW) electrolyzer plant supplying hydrogen to AGA’s planned ammonia facility proposed for the Northern Territory of Australia.

