Limekiln Wind Farm: Boralex achieves major milestone, closes its first project financing in the UK

Posted By: Redazione Web 16 Maggio 2024

EDINBURGH, United Kingdom, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Boralex Inc. (“Boralex” or the “Company”) (TSX: BLX) is pleased to announce the long-term financing of its largest project in Europe, the 106MW Limekiln Wind Farm, based in the United Kingdom. The site is located near Thurso in Caithness, Scotland.
Advisor, Public Affairs and External Communications  
Boralex Inc.[email protected] President, Investor Relations 
Boralex Inc.[email protected] and Stakeholder Management
Boralex [email protected]

(GlobeNewsWire)

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE