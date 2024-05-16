HPQ Silicon Affiliate Novacium Announces Its Gen 2 Advanced Silicon-Based Anode Material Delivers Superior Performance

Posted By: Redazione Web
16 Maggio 2024
- Preliminary testing results with Gen 2 material demonstrate a capability to improve performance by about 30% versus graphite benchmark and by 14% better versus Gen1 material
Table showing various 18650 batteries manufactured using Novacium materials, measured in milliampere-hours (mAh). It also showcases the progression in battery capacity from standard 100% graphite batteries to the world record for the 18650-battery model [2For further information contact:Bernard J. Tourillon, Chairman, President, and CEO Tel +1 (514) 846-3271
Patrick Levasseur, Director Tel: +1 (514) 262-9239
Email: [email protected]
(GlobeNewsWire)