Eos Energy Enterprises Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Announces Successful Completion of Factory Acceptance Testing

EDISON, N.J., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) (“Eos” or the “Company”), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-based long duration energy storage systems, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

In early May, the Company successfully achieved Factory Acceptance Testing (FAT) for its first SotA manufacturing line. The line, designed and developed in partnership with ACRO Automation Systems, is in the process of being disassembled, shipped, and installed in the Turtle Creek facility for SAT. Completing FAT is a significant milestone for the Company as all process stations are functioning as designed and an initial 12 second cycle time has been achieved, with a clear path to a 10 second target. The line remains on schedule with the expectation to be commissioned in Q2 2024, an important milestone as the Company continues to focus on meeting the conditions of the United States Department of Energy Title XVII loan.Announced on April 23, 2024, Eos has manufactured and shipped over 110 Z3 Cubes and nearly 75,000 battery modules to five different customers since late September 2023. As of today, 95% of those cubes shipped have now been installed on foundations and are commencing final customer commissioning followed by Z3 Cube field operation.In December, the Company outlined an 80% Z3 launch to scale cost reduction target. The Company has accelerated and secured 55% of the direct material cost-out target as the R&D, engineering and supply chain teams work to utilize alternative materials, increase energy density, and execute on long term supplier contracts. The Company recently transitioned to its lower cost, higher energy density module along with its new inline energy cube, two programs that are critical to its cost roadmap and manufacturing processes. Current Eos manufacturing footprint is sized for the 1.25 GWh SotA line 1 capacity. As the Company ramps production, labor and overhead absorption are forecasted to improve in line with the December 2023 Strategic Outlook Call. In addition, the Company is investing in a plan that will further increase SotA line 1 capacity by nearly 1 GWh utilizing the same manufacturing footprint.With a robust pipeline valued at $13.3 billion, the Company is poised to capitalize on the growing demand for domestically produced energy storage solutions driven by recent developments in policy, technology, and market dynamics. In a strategic move to fortify national security and protect critical infrastructure, Congress, through the National Defense Authorization Act, has enacted a ban on the Department of Defense’s procurement and use of select Chinese-manufactured batteries across its operations. Eos continues to see this as a tremendous growth opportunity as the need for safe, non-flammable, American-made energy storage technology plays a pivotal role in enabling the widespread adoption of renewable energy and advancing grid resilience. The Company is currently working 1.2 GWh in late stage-approvals, awaiting grant awards, shortlisted projects, and final contracting with Eos technology.Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expected revenue, contribution margins, orders backlog and opportunity pipeline for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, our path to profitability and strategic outlook, the tax credits available to our customers or to Eos pursuant to the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, statements regarding our ability to secure final approval of a loan from the Department of Energy LPO, or our anticipated use of proceeds from any loan facility provided by the US Department of Energy, statements that refer to 2024 outlook, projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are based on our management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, them. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected.EARNINGS RELEASE TABLESUNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONSAND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Ended March 31,
2024    2023

