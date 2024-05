Yara Clean Ammonia, the world’s largest trader and distributor of ammonia, and Greenko ZeroC, the green ammonia production arm of the India-based AM Green, signed a term sheet for supply of renewable ammonia from Phase 1 of AM Green’s ammonia production facility in Kakinada, India.

