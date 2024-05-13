Teleflex Publishes 2023 Global Impact Report

WAYNE, Pa., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), a leading global provider of medical technologies, today announced it has published its 2023 Global Impact Report. The report outlines recent accomplishments and sets new targets to support the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program and aligns with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), and Taskforce on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

As a global provider of medical technologies, Teleflex is driven by our purpose to improve the health and quality of people's lives. Through our vision to become the most trusted partner in healthcare, we offer a diverse portfolio with solutions in the therapy areas of anesthesia, emergency medicine, interventional cardiology and radiology, surgical, vascular access, and urology.

