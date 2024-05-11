Enefit Green production data – April 2024

Enefit Green produced 149.9 GWh of electricity in April, which is 39.5% more than in the same period last year. The production result was mainly driven by new – both newly completed wind farms and those under construction in Lithuania, Finland and Estonia. These wind farms contributed more than a third of Enefit Green’s total electricity production and about 70% of the growth in production.

Sven Kunsing

Head of Finance Communications

[email protected]

https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/

(GlobeNewsWire)