Brookfield Corporation Reports Strong First Quarter Results

Record $150 billion of Deployable Capital Today For the periods ended March 31 (US$ millions, except per share amounts) (US$ millions) For the periods ended March 31 (US$ millions, except per share amounts) For the periods ended March 31 (US$ millions) For the periods ended March 31 (US$ millions) For the periods ended March 31 (US$ millions)Kerrie McHugh

Tel: (212) 618-3469

Email: [email protected]

Linda Northwood

Tel: (416) 359-8647

Email: [email protected]. Excludes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests.

3. See Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings on page 5 and Non-IFRS and Performance Measures section on page 8.

4. Distributable earnings before realizations, including per share amounts, for the twelve months ended March 31, 2023 were adjusted for the special distribution of 25% of our asset management business on December 9, 2022.

5. The increase per share over the prior year is calculated after adjusting for the special distribution of 25% of our asset management business in December 2022.



(GlobeNewsWire)