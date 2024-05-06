Global Aerial Work Platforms Market Size Thriving Beyond USD 26.73 Billion by 2033

Newark, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 12.58 billion in 2023 global aerial work platforms market will reach USD 26.73 billion by 2033. Increasing awareness of environmental sustainability is driving demand for eco-friendly AWP solutions. Manufacturers are investing in developing electric-powered and hybrid AWP models offering lower emissions, reduced noise pollution, and energy efficiency. The growing emphasis on sustainability presents opportunities for market expansion, particularly in regions with stringent environmental regulations. Furthermore, the trend towards equipment rental rather than outright purchase is expected to continue, driven by factors such as cost-effectiveness, flexibility, and reduced maintenance responsibilities for end-users. Rental companies offering a wide range of AWPs and value-added services such as training and maintenance are poised to capitalize on the growing need for rental equipment. Moreover, expanding remote and offshore projects in sectors such as oil and gas, maritime, and offshore wind energy creates demand for AWPs capable of operating in challenging environments. Manufacturers developing ruggedized, corrosion-resistant, and offshore-certified AWPs are well-positioned to serve these specialized markets. Besides, there is a growing demand for specialized AWP solutions tailored to specific industries and applications, such as aviation, entertainment, and telecommunications. Manufacturers offering customizable and application-specific AWPs with features such as extended reach, narrow access capabilities, and specialized attachments can capitalize on niche market opportunities.

• Advance Lifts, Inc.

• Altec Industries

• Bronto Skylift

• CTE Group

• Dinolift Oy

• EdmoLift AB

• HERED

• Haulotte Group

• Hangcha Group

• JLG Industries

• JCB

• Linamar Corporation

• LGMG Group

• MEC

• Manitou Group

• Manitowoc

• Niftylift

• Oshkosh Corporation

• Oil & Steel Aerial Platforms UK

• Palfinger AG

• Platform Basket

• RUNSHARE Heavy Industry Company, Ltd.

• Riwal

• Sany Group

• Snorkel Lifts

• Socage Srl

• Teupen

• Tadano Ltd.

• Terex Corporation

• WIESE USA

• Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd.

• Zhejiang Dingli Machinery Co., Ltd. (DINGLI)

• Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

• ZAPI GROUP

• Scissor Lifts

• Vertical Lifts

• Others

• Air

• ICE

• 21-50 ft

• More than 51 ft

• Utilities

• Transportation & Logistics

• Others

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

(GlobeNewsWire)