The Rural Revolution in Hyperscale Data Centers Driven by Generative AI

Denver, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The proliferation of generative artificial intelligence applications is fueling unprecedented growth in the data center market. Rapid development, deployment and adoption of generative AI programs has left data center operators scrambling to stand up new facilities and build out the additional capacity needed to meet demand. Growth in the market should create new business opportunities for rural broadband operators and electric cooperatives as data centers expand beyond their typical urban confines.

(GlobeNewsWire)