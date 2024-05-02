City of Oceanside and ENGIE Announce a 30-year Comprehensive Energy Project

Oceanside, California and Houston, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The City of Oceanside, in collaboration with ENGIE North America (ENGIE), announced plans for a transformative energy initiative aimed at enhancing sustainability, reducing costs and fostering community engagement.The City of Oceanside, incorporated in 1888, is a full-service coastal city situated between San Diego and Los Angeles that provides its own police and fire safety, library, water and sewer services. The City has a municipal airport, a beautiful harbor, one of the longest wooden piers in the west, golf courses, aquatic centers, numerous parks, community centers, and palm-lined beaches. Oceanside has a classic beach culture feel with a highly-rated Southern California livability factor, a thriving downtown arts and culture scene, unique architecture and historic buildings, and an efficient transportation hub. Visit www.oceansideca.orgAbout ENGIE North AmericaBased in Houston, Texas, ENGIE North America Inc. is a regional hub of ENGIE, a global leader in low-carbon energy and services. ENGIE (ENGI), is listed on the Paris and Brussels Stock Exchanges. Together with our 97,000 employees around the globe, our customers, partners and stakeholders, we are committed to accelerate the transition toward a carbon-neutral world, through reduced energy consumption and more environmentally friendly solutions. Inspired by our purpose, we reconcile economic performance with a positive impact on people and the planet, building on our key businesses (gas, renewable energy, services) to offer competitive solutions to our customers. In North America, ENGIE helps our clients achieve their energy efficiency, reliability, and ultimately, their sustainability goals, as we work together to shape a sustainable future. We accomplish this through: energy efficiency projects, providing energy supply (including renewables and natural gas), and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy assets (wind, solar, storage and more). For more information on ENGIE North America, please visit our LinkedIn page or Twitter feed, https://www.engie-na.com/ and https://www.engie.com.

