Alpha Transform Holdings Announces Strategic Investments in AI

Tampa, FL, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alpha Transform Holdings (“ATH”) is pleased to announce that Enzo Villani, CEO of ATH and Managing Partner of Alpha Sigma Capital, has joined the Board of Advisors of Cloudbench LLC and Arhasi Inc. in combination with a strategic investment in both firms. ATH is a leading fintech, AI, media and digital asset investment and advisory organization whose principals have an extensive track record of founding and building market systems.

Alpha Transform Holdings (ATH) is a digital asset organization dedicated to ushering in the future of blockchain-powered Web3. With our deep knowledge and expertise, we invest in and advise innovative companies and decentralized projects that leverage blockchain technology to revolutionize traditional industries such as financial services, healthcare, media & entertainment, and more. We work closely with portfolio companies to drive value while creating outsized returns and are renowned for our detailed research on growing blockchain initiatives. Our mission is simple: to accelerate the mass adoption of distributed ledger technology through investments that provide impactful solutions with long-term sustainability. Our vision is an open, connected world powered by secure decentralized systems so that everyone can benefit from the new tech economy. https://www.alphatransform.io/Cloudbench is at the forefront of value-driven emerging technology consulting, with a focus on Artificial Intelligence, empowering businesses to harness the limitless potential of AI and Data. Our mission is to rapidly help small and medium clients enable, embrace, and manage AI and Data to unlock innovation and drive growth. Cloudbench is an official Google Cloud partner and a member of the Google Cloud for Startups program. Discover more at www.cloudbench.net.Arhasi is a boutique AI solution engineering company that is focused on rapid enablement of secure, governed and compliant AI solutions. Our curated platform expedites use case activation, risk management and operational readiness of AI Agents. Our mission is to bring integrity to AI solutions to address the needs of enterprises.

