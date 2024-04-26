Verizon receives 2024 ENERGY STAR Award for 12th consecutive year

NEW YORK, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has recognized Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) as a recipient of the 2024 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award in the Energy Management category. This marks the 12th consecutive year that Verizon has been recognized by ENERGY STAR® for its ongoing leadership in protecting the environment through its numerous energy efficient milestones and achievements.

[email protected]

201.572.0975

(GlobeNewsWire)