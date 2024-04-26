Array Hosts U.S. Energy Secretary Granholm, New Mexico Senators to Break Ground on New Solar Manufacturing Facility

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, and Bernalillo County Commission Chair Barbara Baca joined today with Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) to announce the groundbreaking of a new $50+ million manufacturing campus in Bernalillo County, New Mexico. The facility marks a significant investment in the region’s clean energy future and underscores Array’s commitment to fostering job growth and bolstering the domestic supply chain. Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) is a leading global renewable energy company and provider of utility-scale solar tracking technology. Engineered to withstand the harshest conditions on the planet, Array’s high-quality solar trackers and sophisticated software maximize energy production, accelerating the adoption of cost-effective and sustainable energy. Founded and headquartered in the United States, Array relies on its diversified global supply chain and customer-centric approach to deliver, commission, and support solar energy developments around the world, lighting the way to a brighter, smarter future for clean energy. For more news and information on Array, please visit arraytechinc.com. This press release contains forward-looking statements, and these statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections regarding its business, operations, and other factors relating there to. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and as such are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. Nicole Stewart

