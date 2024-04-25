QUARTERLY INFORMATION AT 31 MARCH 2024

change** Period-end.This forecast does not take into account the negative impact of the new tax on long-distance transport infrastructure operators being introduced by the French government, estimated to around €280 million.Despite this negative impact, net income in 2024 could be close to its level achieved in 2023.https://register.vevent.com/register/BI929b8adfcff24ac3ac494fd41fc6c584and then dial one of the numbers provided.https://register.vevent.com/register/BId8632bfb918c41199461cbec09cbf26fFR: +33 1 86 47 80 85

UK: +44 1400 220156

US: +1 864 991 4103See connection details on page 6PRESS CONTACTVINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction, employing 280,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.comchangeVINCI Airports2change

1 See glossary.

2 VINCI Railways (up 7.4%) and VINCI Stadium (almost zero business activity because of preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games).4 Including €2.5 billion relating to orders for offshore windfarm energy converter platforms at Cobra IS, see page 3.

5 In 2023, traffic levels in the first quarter represented 20% of full-year traffic levels, while those in the third quarter accounted for more than 30%.

6 Figures at 100% including passenger numbers at all managed airports over the period as a whole.

7 Lima Expresa (central section of the Lima ring road in Peru), Gefyra (Rion–Antirion bridge in Greece), SCDI (Confederation Bridge in Canada) and Vía Sumapaz (Bogotá–Girardot highway in Colombia, fully consolidated since spring 2023).

8 Including VINCI Airports’ initial $300 million payment relating to the 30-year extension of Aerodom’s airport concession in the Dominican Republic.

9 Figures at 100% including passenger numbers at all managed airports over the period as a whole.

10 Ebit/revenue.

11 Subject to any adjustments that may occur before the close of the deal.

(GlobeNewsWire)