Initiative Equity Partners acquired 16% equity in ArtIn Energy ramping up expansion in North America

NEW YORK, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Initiative Equity Partners, a value and impact driven investment company based in New York, is pleased to announce the acquisition of 16% equity in ArtIn Energy, a technology leader of renewable energy in the fields of photovoltaics, energy storage, electrical mobility, and green hydrogen. This strategic effort registers a meaningful milestone in the company’s commitment to fostering sustainable development and progressing the global transition to clean energy and a carbon-free world. With recently awarded contracts of $2.7 Billion in value, ArtIn Energy is positioned to continue propelling growth and innovation in the energy sector. Commenting on the acquisition, Jhon Cohen, Chief Executive Officer at ArtIn Energy, stated: “We are deeply honoured and excited to welcome Initiative Equity Partners into the ArtIn Energy family. Our partnership aligns seamlessly with our mission to invest in sustainable projects and initiatives that not only generate strong financial returns but also create a meaningful positive impact for our environment.”

Source: SEIA/Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables U.S. Solar Market Insight Q4 2023.

230 Park Ave, 4th FL

New York, NY 10169+1 (727) 324-9295

[email protected]

https://artinenergy.com/



(GlobeNewsWire)