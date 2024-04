PLANT CITY, Fla., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTC: HIHI), pending name change to EP3OIL, Inc., as previously announced on February 20, 2024, HIHI entered into a Letter of Intent with Supeca Oil Trading USA, LLC wherein Supeca agreed to fully fund ($2,500,000) the acquisition and development of an oil field located in Central Texas known as the Drummond Oil Field.

Phone: (702)-480-3215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.EP3OIL.com

(GlobeNewsWire)