Wärtsilä Awarded Prestigious Recognition by Environment+Energy Leader on Earth Day

HOUSTON, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Technology group Wärtsilä has received the Top Project of the Year Award for the Energy Innovation category in the Environment+Energy Leader Awards program for its leadership and participation in the A.J. Mihm power plant hydrogen fuel tests.

www.wartsila.comFor well over a decade now, the Environment+Energy Leader Awards program has celebrated the exceptional advancements made in the realms of environmental, sustainability, and energy management. The awards recognize those who contribute and set new standards in the industry, setting a high standard for others to follow. Winners of the awards are seen as Leaders in environmental initiatives and energy management, with their achievements serving as benchmarks for excellence across the globe.

