Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners completes acquisition of New York onshore wind development portfolio

NEW YORK, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Established in 2019, Liberty Renewables (“Liberty”) owns a portfolio of greenfield renewable energy projects in New York. With a robust pipeline of approximately 1.3 GW of onshore wind, Liberty is well positioned to contribute significantly to New York’s clean energy objectives and to support the state’s journey towards economy-wide decarbonization.Founded in 2012, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S (CIP) is the world’s largest dedicated fund manager within greenfield renewable energy investments and a global leader in offshore wind. The funds managed by CIP focus on investments in offshore and onshore wind, solar PV, biomass and energy-from-waste, transmission and distribution, reserve capacity, storage, advanced bioenergy, and Power-to-X.

