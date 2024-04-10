JTEC Energy Wins “Energy Production Innovation Award” In 2024 CleanTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CleanTech BreakthroughPart of Tech BreakthroughFormer NASA scientist and Super Soaker inventor Dr. Lonnie Johnson invented the Johnson Thermo-Electrochemical Converter (JTEC), a cleantech hydrogen energy device that transforms heat into energy more efficiently than any device in history. Led by Mike McQuary, JTEC Energy was spun off from Johnson Research & Development to fully develop and commercialize the JTEC device. With over 45 patents, JTEC is applicable for both power generation and refrigeration. For more information about JTEC Energy, visit the company website at JTECEnergy.comCleanTech Breakthrough Awards

