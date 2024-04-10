Direct Energy Weapon Market to be Worth US$ 46.4 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Posted By: Redazione Web 10 Aprile 2024

Rockville, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, in its newly published analysis that worldwide sales of direct energy weapons (DEWs) are estimated at US$ 8.43 billion in 2024. The global direct energy weapon market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 46.4 billion by the end of 2034.
