Edf: Press release on the filing of the 2023 Universal Registration Document and Annual Financial Report

Posted By: Redazione Web 4 Aprile 2024

Press release on the filing of the 2023 Universal Registration Document and Annual Financial Reporthttps://www.edf.fr/en/the-edf-group/dedicated-sections/investors/regulated-informationThe EDF Group is a key player in the energy transition, as an integrated energy operator engaged in all aspects of the energy business: power generation, distribution, trading, energy sales and energy services. The Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, with a low carbon output of 434TWh, a diverse generation mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support the energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être
(GlobeNewsWire)

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE