Edf: Press release on the filing of the 2023 Universal Registration Document and Annual Financial Report

Press release on the filing of the 2023 Universal Registration Document and Annual Financial Reporthttps://www.edf.fr/en/the-edf-group/dedicated-sections/investors/regulated-informationThe EDF Group is a key player in the energy transition, as an integrated energy operator engaged in all aspects of the energy business: power generation, distribution, trading, energy sales and energy services. The Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, with a low carbon output of 434TWh, a diverse generation mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support the energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être

(GlobeNewsWire)