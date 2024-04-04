Astra Energy Inc. and Powertron Global LLC Close Joint Venture to Build Power Company in the Waste-to-Energy Sector

SAN DIEGO, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via IBN — Astra Energy Inc.Astra Energy Inc. is an integrated solutions provider investing in and developing renewable and clean energy projects in markets where demand is high, supply is limited and there is an opportunity to address other imminent market needs.

Astra’s corporate strategy is rooted in securing technologies and assets; identifying viable market opportunities; and bringing together resources, expertise, technology and defined action plans to execute first-in-class projects that benefit communities, local economies, the planet and the Company’s investors.This document contains forward-looking statements. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, readers should consider various factors, including the Company’s ability to change its direction, its ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs, and the competitive environment of its business. These and other factors may cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. [email protected] (IW)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorWire.com212.418.1217 Office

[email protected]

(GlobeNewsWire)