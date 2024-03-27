Ammonia Market Surges: Robust Growth of 234 MMT, With 1-2% CAGR to 2025 Says Procurement Intelligence Report | ELINT Market Research

Albuquerque, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The expanding numbers in the ammonia market show increased production as we move from the demand figure of 192 MMT in 2022 to the current figure of around 234 MMT. Such promising figures already support the compelling story of growth and endurance. ELINT Market Research’s projections further strengthen optimism that the industry will register a steady annual growth rate of 1-2% from 2023 to 2025. The sustained upward movement indicates a vibrant and lively Ammonia industry and a positive outlook for industry stakeholders.Asia +91 893-9803-656

