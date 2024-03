MILAN, Italy, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intesa Sanpaolo has launched a new programme: ‘Your Future is Our Business’ (‘Il tuo future è la nostra impresa’). The programme makes available €120 billion by 2026, “to support the projects of SMEs and smaller companies, the vital system of Italian entrepreneurship and supply chains at the local level.”

