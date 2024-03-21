EEW partners with Grupo COBRA Australia to develop a 200 MWdc Solar Farm plus 50MW BESS

LONDON, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EEW Eco Energy World (“EEW”), an independent global pure-play renewable energy projects developer, has announced a partnership to develop a 200 MWdc solar PV farm plus 50 MW BESS (battery energy storage system) project with Grupo COBRA, a reputable global industrial and energy services group. The project, located in Queensland, Australia, is set to reach ready-to-build status within 2024.

The COBRA Group boasts a strong track record in the development and construction of infrastructure and renewable energy projects worldwide. They have initially entered the Australian market with a significant energy transition project that will revolutionise the conventional mode of energy generation and supply in the state of New South Wales. Now, they are expanding their footprint with an investment in Queensland, partnering with EEW to further their presence in the region.EEW Eco Energy World (“EEW”) was established by entrepreneur Svante Kumlin. It stands as a prominent independent group dedicated to developing renewable energy projects on a global scale. Historically, EEW has concentrated on the development of large scale solar photovoltaic (PV) projects. However, the company has recently expanded its focus to include solar projects coupled with battery energy storage systems (BESS). Moreover, EEW has spun off a new entity, EEW H2, to focus on developing green Hydrogen in Australia and Africa.

(GlobeNewsWire)