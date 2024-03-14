18650 Type Batteries Made With Advanced Silicon Based Material Continues to Deliver Strong Performance at 50 Cycles

Posted By: Redazione Web
14 Marzo 2024
- Testing continues to indicate remarkable performance improvement, after 50 cycles, surpassing the capabilities of traditional graphite benchmark batteries by approximately 14%
Figure 1) Capacity (left) and Capacity change (right) during 50 cycles testsof HPQ and Novacium Gen 1 18650 industrial battery [1].
Figure 2) On the right we have the capacity change data for a Samsung INR18650-35E Battery [2] and on theright the change in capacity of HPQ and Novacium Gen 1 18650 industrial battery [1].About NOVACIUM SASFor further information contact:Bernard J. Tourillon, Chairman, President, and CEO Tel +1 (514) 846-3271
Patrick Levasseur, Director Tel: +1 (514) 262-9239
