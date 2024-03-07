Global Hybrid Train Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 32 billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 6.8%: Straits Research

New York, United States, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A hybrid train is a railway vehicle or locomotive which employs alternate fuels for the propulsion and powering of internal systems of these vehicles. Energy storage systems are positioned between the prime mover of the diesel engine and the transmission system connected to the wheels. Primary energy sources utilized in accelerating trains are diesel, hydrogen, fuel cells, CNG, and others. Additional energy created during acceleration and regenerative braking is saved in energy storage systems. This energy is further utilized to improve the transmission systems and speed. This application of energy storage systems reduces energy consumption, lessens environmental pollutants, and generates cost savings. In the future, the demand for hybrid trains is anticipated to increase due to their advantages over conventional trains, including their reliability, cost-effectiveness, sustainability, and environmental friendliness.

(GlobeNewsWire)