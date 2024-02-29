Stantec selected to design £4 billion battery manufacturing facility

EDMONTON, Alberta and LONDON, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TSX, NYSE: STNPairing global expertise with extensive local knowledge, Stantec will provide architecture, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, structural, and civil engineering services, as well as risk management, planning compliance, BIM management, landscape architecture, and more. Drees & Sommer, a key partner for Stantec, is providing clean room/dry room design services while additional consultants will provide fire protection engineering and building control services.Stantec’s industry-leading integrated architectural and engineering team works within the global industrial sector, helping advanced manufacturing clients improve their operations, reduce costs, and optimize production flows.Agratas is a global battery business within the Tata Group. We will design, develop and manufacture high-quality, high-performance, sustainable battery solutions for multiple applications to match our customers’ requirements.

Derived from the Sanskrit word 'Agra', the world's oldest language, our name stands for leadership and moving forward. Combined with 'Gravitas', it reflects our ambition to be purpose driven, pioneering power for future generations.

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the project described above. Forward-looking statements also include any other statements that do not refer to historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is a risk that the project described above may be delayed, cancelled, suspended, or terminated. This could cause future results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made in this news release. Except as may be required by law, Stantec undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

