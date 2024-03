NEWARK, Del, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Future Market Insights, the global polyphenylene market size is expected to expand from US$ 4.2 billionFuture Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: Website:LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

(GlobeNewsWire)