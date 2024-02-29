Active Network Management Market revenue to reach USD 12 Billion by 2036, says Research Nester

New York , Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global active network management market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 21% from 2024 to 2036. The market is expected to garner a revenue of USD 12 billion by the end of 2036, up from a revenue of USD 1 billion in the year 2023. The increasing usage of the Internet of Things and other connected IoT devices across the globe including the utility sector is driving the market size. There are nearly 15 billion connected IoT devices across the world as of 2024.



(GlobeNewsWire)